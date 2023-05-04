Coffee With An Author - Katherine Ward

Glen Abbey United Church 1469 Nottinghill Gate, Oakville, Ontario

Free Admission! All are welcome to a community social event, with hot beverages and snacks. Our guest speaker will be published author, Katherine Ward, as she shares insights about the writing of her debut novel. "Another Glass of Tea". Istanbul, Turkey is the setting for a story about a Canadian woman re-visiting a year spent in Turkey as a teenager. It's about seeking the answers involving love, loss, family, and friendship.

Author Talk
