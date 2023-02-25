× Expand Coldest Night Take part in the Coldest Night of the year!

The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly walk to raise money for local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. Join us on February 25, 2023 - team up, fundraise, walk, and gather for good... because it’s cold out there.

