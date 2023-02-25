Coldest Night of the Year

to

Central Baptist Church 340 Rebecca St, Oakville, Ontario

The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly walk to raise money for local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness. Join us on February 25, 2023 - team up, fundraise, walk, and gather for good... because it’s cold out there.

https://cnoy.org/location/oakvillenorth

Info

Central Baptist Church 340 Rebecca St, Oakville, Ontario
Fundraiser
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Coldest Night of the Year - 2023-02-25 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Coldest Night of the Year - 2023-02-25 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Coldest Night of the Year - 2023-02-25 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Coldest Night of the Year - 2023-02-25 16:00:00 ical