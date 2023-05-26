Colour Crush Art Show and Sale

× Expand Waterside Art Group Artists Waterside Art Group's "Colour Crush" 9th Annual Art Show and Sale

The Waterside Art Group's 9th Annual Show and Sale "Colour Crush", celebrating the joy of colour, will be held this year from May 26, 2023 to May 28, 2023 from 10-5 daily. We are a group of 20 painters using a variety of mediums. Many of our members take part in juried shows and are represented in private collections. The show is located in the studio building within beautiful Gairloch Gardens. Part of the proceeds will benefit Lighthouse for Grieving Children and Families. Admission is free. Free parking at the park entrance immediately off Lakeshore Road.