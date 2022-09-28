Come sing with Circle of Harmony

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario

Looking for a creative outlet? Give a cappella a try!

Sing and learn with our award-winning chorus during our special new member program and take part in Showtime, our fall show!

Join us for our open house on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Get full details and RSVP by September 25 at circleofharmony.ca

Info

Live Music
