Come sing with Circle of Harmony
Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario
Circle of Harmony Chorus
Come Sing with Us at Circle of Harmony!
Looking for a creative outlet? Give a cappella a try!
Sing and learn with our award-winning chorus during our special new member program and take part in Showtime, our fall show!
Join us for our open house on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 7 p.m.
Get full details and RSVP by September 25 at circleofharmony.ca
