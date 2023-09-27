Comedy Night! Staying Buoyant in the Turbulence

× Expand Tammy Price st johns slides - 18 Comedy Night!

Carole Bertuzzi Luciani, Oakville Ontario, Canada

I have very few credentials - if that's what you need to know

My degree in Recreation means - if there's fun it's where I go

I like to comment on our lives - it's how I earn my wage

I speak to groups of any size - don't even need a stage

I love to chat with people - & strangers do just fine

A highlight of my social life - is a checkout line

You wonder if I have a book - yes in fact, there now are three

And I would love for you at some point - to buy one of each from me

My husband Joe passed away - our three kids each have a cause

As they still search to find themselves - I stay lost post menopause

So I am just like many of you - though of different looks & size

Peering closely at my face - you'll see wrinkles 'round my eyes

Proudly I am 68 - though some doubters think I'm more

That's just because they do believe - hair colour tells the score

I work out regularly - I watch the young ones strut their stuff

For me to run off at the mouth - is exercise enough

My mind stays sharp with scrabble - cryptic crosswords are my fix

I'm not one bit domesticated - 'cept I iron just for kicks

I hold no special titles - or memberships in high regard

Unless you count Costco - I do have gold status on my card

Ok you know enough about me now ... I hope I have your trust

Sit back - relax & take it in ... your enjoyment is a must

Some, still left there wondering ... c'mon now what's her deal?

Well it matters not what I will do ... but how I will make you feel

& I know that if you let me ... & you do not turn & run

In the company of the people here ... you'll feel better when I'm done ~!!~