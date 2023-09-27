Comedy Night! Staying Buoyant in the Turbulence
to
St. John's United Church 262 Randall St, Oakville, Ontario
Tammy Price
st johns slides - 18
Comedy Night!
Join us for a night of comedy, silent auction, raffles
and door prizes and refreshments!
Carole Bertuzzi Luciani, Oakville Ontario, Canada
I have very few credentials - if that's what you need to know
My degree in Recreation means - if there's fun it's where I go
I like to comment on our lives - it's how I earn my wage
I speak to groups of any size - don't even need a stage
I love to chat with people - & strangers do just fine
A highlight of my social life - is a checkout line
You wonder if I have a book - yes in fact, there now are three
And I would love for you at some point - to buy one of each from me
My husband Joe passed away - our three kids each have a cause
As they still search to find themselves - I stay lost post menopause
So I am just like many of you - though of different looks & size
Peering closely at my face - you'll see wrinkles 'round my eyes
Proudly I am 68 - though some doubters think I'm more
That's just because they do believe - hair colour tells the score
I work out regularly - I watch the young ones strut their stuff
For me to run off at the mouth - is exercise enough
My mind stays sharp with scrabble - cryptic crosswords are my fix
I'm not one bit domesticated - 'cept I iron just for kicks
I hold no special titles - or memberships in high regard
Unless you count Costco - I do have gold status on my card
Ok you know enough about me now ... I hope I have your trust
Sit back - relax & take it in ... your enjoyment is a must
Some, still left there wondering ... c'mon now what's her deal?
Well it matters not what I will do ... but how I will make you feel
& I know that if you let me ... & you do not turn & run
In the company of the people here ... you'll feel better when I'm done ~!!~