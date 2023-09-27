Comedy Night 'Staying Buoyant in the Turbulence'

× Expand Tammy Price st johns slides - 18 Comedy Night!

Join us for Comedy in support of a great cause with Carole Bertuzzi Luciani..bringing humour to 'staying buoyant in the turbulence.'

Carole Bertuzzi Luciani is a professional speaker who has spoken to hundreds of thousands of individuals since 1980. As a self-proclaimed ‘Moodivator’, she both enlightens and en- tertains the audiences she reaches throughout North America.

Her topics are diverse and include: ‘Achieve Balance - Recy- cle Yourself for the Future’, ‘Dealing with the Public’, ‘Humour ... Sure Beats Stress’ and ‘Be Moodivated’. Each is delivered in an engaging manner and sprinkled with her unique brand of humour. Audiences cannot help but ‘get the message’.

Carole successfully blends the demands of her work with the pleasures of her play and is proud to admit they often over- lap.

Whether your group is large or intimate in size; a paid booking; or a community service commitment, Carole strives toward the same goal ... that you leave feeling better than you did when you arrived.

Check out Carole’s websites for more information and how you may have an opportunity to hear one of the popular CBL Presentations.

www.carolebertuzziluciani.com (Personal) www.moodivator.ca (CBL Presentations Inc.)