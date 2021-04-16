Comedy Quiz Time: A Hilarious Trivia Game for Kids
Join us for a fun, kid-friendly game of trivia, hosted by real comedians!
to
Virtual Oakville, Ontario
Join us for a fun, kid-friendly game of trivia, hosted by real comedians!
Test your skills with questions about pop culture and general knowledge. This game will be packed with laughter and learning, a great way to end the spring break. Who will be claiming the bragging rights in your family? Sheridan Alumni will be distributing prizes.
Hosted by: Hub of the Hammer Event Planning & Management