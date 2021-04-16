Comedy Quiz Time: A Hilarious Trivia Game for Kids

Join us for a fun, kid-friendly game of trivia, hosted by real comedians!

to

Free Registration

Virtual Oakville, Ontario

Test your skills with questions about pop culture and general knowledge. This game will be packed with laughter and learning, a great way to end the spring break. Who will be claiming the bragging rights in your family? Sheridan Alumni will be distributing prizes.

Hosted by: Hub of the Hammer Event Planning & Management

