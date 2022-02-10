Community Conversation “Blue and Black” | Virtual | Hosted in partnership with the Halton Regional Police and Black Mentorship Inc (BMI)

× Expand BMI Black History Month Event BMI Black History Month Event

A round table conversation with Police leaders from Halton, Peel, Hamilton and Toronto. Panelists will touch on a few topics such as policing in 2022. What will the police do to rebuild trust with communities, finding ways to connect police and the Black community, and police delivery and governance: How will policing be delivered and overseen?

You don’t want to miss this meaningful discussion as we join hands to elevate our communities.