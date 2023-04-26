Community Play Nights
Oakville will host a Community Play Night for local families free of charge.
to
Glen Abbey Community Centre 1415 Third Line, Oakville, Ontario L6M 3G2
Bring the family and enjoy time together swimming, doing arts and crafts in the library, and try the Oakville Fire Dept. obstacle course for free! Drop in to our next Community Play Night from 6-9 p.m. on April 28 at Glen Abbey Community Centre.
×
Town of Oakville
Info
Glen Abbey Community Centre 1415 Third Line, Oakville, Ontario L6M 3G2
Sports