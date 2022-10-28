Community Play Night
to
Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre 325 Reynolds Street, Oakville, Ontario
Bring the family and enjoy time together playing sports, going swimming, and other activities for free. Community Play Nights begins on Friday, Oct. 28, at Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre. The play nights occur on the fourth Friday of each month and rotate through Oakville's different community centres. Visit the Recreation and Culture News page on oakville.ca for details.
Oct. 28 schedule
- Volleyball from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Dodgeball from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Halloween crafts and quiet games from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.
- Mindful self-compassion - TBD
- Family swim - TBD