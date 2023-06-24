× Expand Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre Conservation Day Event Spot - 1 Flyer for Conservation day at JCHAC

Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre (JCHAC) and Oakvillegreen Conservation Association (OCA) are teaming up to celebrate Pollinator Week and engage the community in eco-learning and action.

We are hoping to spread awareness about the key role and importance of pollinators for biodiversity, food production and ecosystem services, and to inspire everyone attending to do their own part.

The half-day event will be held at the beautiful grounds of JCHAC and will offer attendees a number of interactive sessions, outdoor nature walks and kids hands-on activities. Topics will include: Pollinators in the City, Rain Gardens and Stormwater Management, How to be Better Tree Stewards, Community Engagement.

Local vendors and organizations will also be joining the event!

When it comes to preserving nature around us, every single little bit counts.

When the community works together, we have the power and knowledge to make a positive difference, and to cultivate compassion for the environment that ultimately leads to conservation.