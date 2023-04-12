In Conversation: Artists on Art Address

× Expand Art Address Promotional images for exhibition DRAFTS: Body and Space Relations

Presented in partnership with the exhibition, DRAFTS: Body and Space Relations at Art Address

Oakville Galleries is pleased to partner with Art Address to present a conversation with Sameer Farooq, Helga Lára Halldórsdóttir, and Akash Inbakumar, three of the artists showcased in an international collaboration between Art Address, an Oakville-based collective and the University of Borås – The Swedish School of Textiles.

The exhibition DRAFTS: Body and Space Relations explores empirical artistic expressions and functional aesthetic ideas to examine the role of objects and materiality in cultural sociology, the relation between bodily perception and space, and how it affects people’s experience when encountered in an unconventional setting. This multi-platform exhibition is on view from 6 – 15 April at Art Address.

Art Address is an artist-run collective that connects artists of all trades to local and international curators, gallerists, and collectors who have formed partnerships with artist couple Faisal Anwar and Tazeen Qayyum over the twenty-five years of their practices. By opening up their Oakville home as an activation site, Art Address hosts installation-based exhibitions, artist talks, workshops, artist meetups and community art walks via a creative, informal, and interactive space. As the facilitator of the events, the duo curate guest lists of art professionals for the artists that will further the development and growth of their practices.