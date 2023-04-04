In Conversation: Helen Cammock with Tara Bursey

You're invited to our first In Conversation event of 2023!

Artist Helen Cammock will be in conversation with Tara Bursey, Director of the Workers’ Arts and Heritage Centre, Hamilton on Tuesday, 4 April at Centennial Square. They will discuss Cammock’s exhibition They Call It Idlewild, and address some of the wider themes that emerge from the work.

