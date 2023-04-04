In Conversation: Helen Cammock with Tara Bursey

× Expand Artwork by Helen Cammock, taken by Oakville Galleries Artwork by artist Helen Cammock on display within Oakville Galleries at Centennial.

You're invited to our first In Conversation event of 2023!

Artist Helen Cammock will be in conversation with Tara Bursey, Director of the Workers’ Arts and Heritage Centre, Hamilton on Tuesday, 4 April at Centennial Square. They will discuss Cammock’s exhibition They Call It Idlewild, and address some of the wider themes that emerge from the work.

