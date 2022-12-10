AC and the Sins' Classic Concert

YOU’RE INVITED TO AN EXCLUSIVE COOPY’S CLASSIC CONCERT SERIES EVENT

Yes, the rumours are true; after 6 long years, southern Ontario’s favourite dad rock legends are back. One night only – AC & The Sins live and unleashed at Monaghan's Sports Pub and Grill in Oakville! Times may have changed, and the band may be older, wiser and, in fact, completely different people, but the Sins' music endures.

On December 10th, we invite you to join us in support of Coopy’s Classic and Mental Health Services at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for a night of music, good friends and holiday cheer.

Doors open at 8 pm, this 19+ event will showcase the Sins' classic hits, plus all new music 6 years in the making.

Early bird tickets are available now for a suggested donation of $20. For a limited time, we are excited to offer an exclusive VIP package which includes a donation/ticket, an official ACTS “Best Impressions” tour T-shirt and five 50/50 tickets, all for $50.

Send all money, along with T-shirt size information, to acandthesins@gmail.com.