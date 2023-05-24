Country Talks: Mental Health

Join us for a special night at the renowned Moonshine Cafe for a songwriters' night focused on challenges, battles, wins, and overcoming mental health struggles and mental illness.

A﻿ll proceeds from tickets will be donated to the CAMH Foundation

Enjoy performances and stories from Broadtree, Taylor Wilson, Maddie Corinne, Caves, Katy Topham, and Jessica Towler.

Raffle tickets will be available in person and online for prizes donated by all artists performing, Gibson Guitars, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the Toronto Blue Jays, Brooks Farms, Live Nation, and music festivals, including Harmonia, Live Love Laugh, Dave Woods’ Heart of Country, and Feeling 22: A Tribute to Taylor Swift.