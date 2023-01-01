× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Courage Polar Bear Dip

After two years of virtual dips, The Courage Polar Bear Dip is back at Coronation Park in Oakville. Since 1995, the event has raised over $2 million for World Vision freshwater projects around the world.

On-site registration begins at 12:30PM; Costume Contest at 1PM; Dip at 2PM

This year’s goal is to raise $100,000