Courage Polar Bear Dip

Coronation Park 1426 Lakeshore Rd West, Oakville, Ontario

After two years of virtual dips, The Courage Polar Bear Dip is back at Coronation Park in Oakville. Since 1995, the event has raised over $2 million for World Vision freshwater projects around the world.  

On-site registration begins at 12:30PM; Costume Contest at 1PM; Dip at 2PM 

This year’s goal is to raise $100,000

Thomas Desormeaux

Coronation Park 1426 Lakeshore Rd West, Oakville, Ontario
