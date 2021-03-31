Coyote Information Night

Join the Town of Oakville staff for our virtual community information session to get answers to your coyote questions, learn how to respond to coyote sightings, and gain the knowledge you need to reduce coyote conflicts.

To join the meeting please register online. Once registration is complete you will receive an email providing you with the link to join the meeting on March 31.

To submit questions ahead of the meeting or for any other questions relating to the meeting please send an email to [email protected].