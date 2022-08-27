CRAFT Live Afro Caribbean Waterfront Fete

Come and celebrate the contributions, culture and diversity of Afro Caribbean communities and beyond through music.

Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7

Did you know August is African, Caribbean and Black Canadian Appreciation Month in Oakville? Come and celebrate the contributions, culture and diversity of Afro Caribbean communities and beyond through music. Produced by @blingeventsinternational, the CRAFT Live Afro Caribbean Waterfront Fete is a free, fun-packed event for the whole family! 

Live Music
