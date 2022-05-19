Crime of the Century - Classic Albums Live

× Expand Classic Albums Live

Classic Albums Live presents Crime of the Century at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts on May 20 and 21, 2022.

Crime of the Century was the album where it all came together for Supertramp, as they composed scores of tracks in order to find the best eight to make this record. Along the way, the group forged a non-traditional and unique sound which falls somewhere along the twisted road between progressive rock and pop music.

Produced by Ken Scott, the album is also a sonic masterpiece with incredible dynamics.