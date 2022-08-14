Culturama Kids presents a Fun & Learn on Krishna Janamashtmi for 3-7 year old kids

Kids will learn about Krishna Janmashtmi through stories, games & fun activities.

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

Kids will learn about Krishna Janmashtmi through stories, games & fun activities. The workshop will include:

  • A puppet story on Krishna
  • Activity to make & take home a yogurt parfait
  • Activity to make your own Krishna crown
  • A super fun kid friendly Dahi Handi game
  • Krishna photo booth

Workshops will be C$20 per child and one parent is FREE.

All supplies are included in the fee.

Sovereign House

Bronte BIA

