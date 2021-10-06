How is it possible to share the planet with almost 8 billion people and yet feel lonely? How has the pandemic affected our ability to maintain authentic connections? Would you be able to recognize loneliness in yourself, a close friend, your own child or your parents? Would you know what to do?

On Wednesday, October 6, we are thrilled to present Globe and Mail Bestseller List author and regular columnist, Dr. Bill Howatt, in a free interactive Zoom event to discuss Bill’s most recent book The Cure for Loneliness.

He’ll be joined by the Past Chair of Ontario's Select Committee on Mental Health and Addictions, Kevin Flynn, to discuss practical, impactful tips to get out of your mental trap to create a pathway out of loneliness.

We urge you to pre-order your copy of The Cure For Loneliness, or if you make a minimum donation of $50 to the Kevin Flynn Mental Health Foundation (KFMHF) you’ll receive a free copy as a thank you gift.

Date: Wednesday, October 6th

Time: 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. ET

