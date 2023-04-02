Daddy & Me: The Art of Sybil Rampen and Father
Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre 1086 Burnhamthorpe Road East, Oakville, Ontario L6H 7B2
Join us for tea, coffee, and view this very special exhibition Daddy & Me: The Art of Sybil Rampen and Father.
Mix, mingle, and share in the laughter & friendship of our community as well as enjoy the spirit of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre and the extraordinary talent of these two artists. Make sure to tell a friend, bring a friend, and invite the family!
Art Exhibit