Darran Poole & Rootbone

Hamilton-based RootBone is led by Juno Award-winning guitarist Darran Poole, formerly part of the acclaimed Canadian blues band Fathead, and percussionist Bobbi Richards.

to

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

Hamilton-based RootBone is led by Juno Award-winning guitarist Darran Poole, formerly part of the acclaimed Canadian blues band Fathead, and percussionist Bobbi Richards. The band's rhythm section is powered by veteran musicians from Fathead and the Downchild Blues Band.

Cover: $20.00/person

Info

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Live Music
905-844-2655
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Darran Poole & Rootbone - 2022-03-05 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Darran Poole & Rootbone - 2022-03-05 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Darran Poole & Rootbone - 2022-03-05 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Darran Poole & Rootbone - 2022-03-05 21:00:00 ical