Darran Poole & Rootbone
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Hamilton-based RootBone is led by Juno Award-winning guitarist Darran Poole, formerly part of the acclaimed Canadian blues band Fathead, and percussionist Bobbi Richards. The band's rhythm section is powered by veteran musicians from Fathead and the Downchild Blues Band.
Cover: $20.00/person