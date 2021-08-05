Day 2 - “Let’s Talk Mentorship” Conference

×

Hosts Evangeline Chima (Founder/Executive Director Black Mentorship Inc) and Ingrid Wilson Senior HR Executive & Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Strategist and BMI board director will be joined by C-Suites Panelists Wendy Rinella Chief Executive Officer Oakville Community Foundation, Sharon Barnes-Simmonds Chief Financial Officer at Action Against Hunger, Yvonne Ruke Akpoveta Change Management Strategist & Advisor, and Founder of The Change Leadership, Kadeem McLean World Financial Group Insurance Canada Inc.) and our keynote speaker Sandeep Soni for an interactive conversation on resilient and showing empathy now in the workplace.Join us for conversations around mentorship, cultural intelligence, resilience, and empathy - Discussions to promote safe workplace and more. Plus, we have a mentorship workshop session to equip you with the tools for success: Looking to network, learn and propel your career? We have your back! Register now!