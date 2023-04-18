Daytime Exhibition Tour: Helen Cammock

Join us for a daytime tour of our Winter exhibition, Helen Cammock: They Call It Idlewild, led by Associate Curator & Registrar Theresa Wang.

Recipient of the Max Mara Art Prize for Women and a joint recipient of The Turner Prize, British artist Helen Cammock has a multi-disciplinary practice that stretches across film, music, print, performance, and text. For her first exhibition in Canada, Oakville Galleries is showing Cammock's They Call It Idlewild, a film and text installation that considers the notion of idleness, both its potential as a profoundly generative space of creativity and sustenance, and the political misuses, structural power play, and racial stereotyping that surround it.

Art, Art Exhibit
