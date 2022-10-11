Daytime Exhibition Tour: Sascha Braunig

× Expand Sascha Braunig Sascha Braunig. Untitled Study, 2020. oil on Arches oil paper, 11.25 x 15 inches.

Sascha Braunig's paintings and drawings are exercises in colour, form, and illusion. In this exhibition, which stretches over both Oakville Galleries sites, the Canada-born, the US-based artist brings together new and recent works that are based on the compositional motif of figures engaged in conflict with a dress-like structure. These works use material qualities to analogize an immaterial idea: the feeling of struggling with a system more powerful than you, in which you are also deeply entangled.

A recent New York City exhibition of Brauning’s work received significant media attention and acclaim. Featuring loans from

private collections across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Braunig’s exhibition at Oakville Galleries presents a highly evocative suite of works that demonstrate Braunig’s singular vision and talent.

LOCATION

This tour will take place in person at Oakville Galleries at Centennial Square. Meet at the gallery at 10:20 am. The tour will begin at 10:30 am. This is a free event, advance registration is required.

For a full experience of Sascha Braunig: Lay Figure, visitors are encouraged to independently visit the exhibition as it continues at Oakville Galleries in Gairloch Gardens. The exhibition is on view through Friday, 30 December 2022. For more information, visit oakvillegalleries.com.