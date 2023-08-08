Daytime Exhibition Tour: Timothy Yanick Hunter and Julia Brown

× Expand Courtesy of Oakville Galleries. Timothy Yanick Hunter & Julia Brown, Oakville Galleries Summer 2023.

Visit our summer exhibitions and enjoy a guided tour of Timothy Yanick Hunter's Collapse and Incompletion and Julia Brown's American Vernacular.

Timothy Yanick Hunter | Collapse and Incompletion

Working across painting, sculpture, video, performance, and installation, Toronto-based artist Timothy Yanick Hunter views media as a range of languages that can be drawn upon and experimented with to re-envision storytelling.

This is Hunter's first solo exhibition in a public museum and presents a new series of installations that investigate historical material and synthesize physical and digital archives. A nod to notions of collective and diasporic memory, this exhibition sees Hunter evolve his work into new forms of multidisciplinary experimentation that respond to the space and setting of Gairloch Gardens by Lake Ontario.

Collapse and Incompletion is commissioned by Oakville Galleries with the support of Partners in Art.

Julia Brown | American Vernacular

The films, paintings, and photography of Baltimore-based artist Julia Brown have long explored ways of making visible latent social conflicts. Often employing modes of abstraction, Brown centres on the body as a boundary between a person and its other, which when crossed can become a connection or transgression.

With her film American Vernacular, Brown continues this investigation. In six scenes, set in period rooms, pairs enact the functions of historical “Black Americana" or “Black Collectible" objects. Popularized beginning in the early 20th century, after the end of legal slavery, these mass-produced decor items depict Black people as collectible household implements. In Brown's film, these objects are reanimated within relationships, and the actors alternate in embodying the objects and the objects' handlers. These acts of personification unveil the fantasies, desires, and violence embedded in the racial imaginary that persists to this day.

Register on Eventbrite link below.