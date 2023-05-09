Daytime Exhibition Tour: Wolf Tones

× Expand Oakville Galleries and Wolf Tones Interior shot of Oakville Galleries current exhibition A Many Sided House

Join us for a daytime tour of our Winter exhibition, Wolf Tones: A Many-Sided House, led by Curator Frances Loeffler.

A Many-Sided House is the first exhibition in Canada of work by Wolf Tones (currently Nancy Shaver, Maximilian Goldfarb, Sterrett Smith, Pradeep Dalal, and David Levi Strauss), a collaborative group of US-based artists, convened in 2019 by Nancy Shaver, that has been creating densely constructed installations over the past four years. Working separately and together, these artists gather, borrow, and exchange their works throughout Oakville Galleries at Gairloch Gardens. Wolf Tones presents meditations on the handmade, the anonymous, connection and exchange, difference and recurrence, material histories, the lake, flotsam, and the movement and circulation of images, objects, and materials.

For more information please click on the link provided.