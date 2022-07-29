DC League of Super - opening day
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Warner Brothers
DC's League of Super - Pets Premiers Friday, July 29th
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission.
