DC League of Super - opening day

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission.

Info

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Film
905-338-6397
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - DC League of Super - opening day - 2022-07-29 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DC League of Super - opening day - 2022-07-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DC League of Super - opening day - 2022-07-29 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DC League of Super - opening day - 2022-07-29 00:00:00 ical