Dearcroft Montessori Elementary Curriculum

Dearcroft Montessori

Dearcroft Montessori School announced at the beginning of this year that it is growing with our community and opening an additional location this September 2022 in north Oakville.

Founded in 1968, Dearcroft is one of Canada’s original Montessori schools and is a long-standing pillar of Oakville’s private school community.

Dearcroft's latest location is situated between Morrison Creek Natural Heritage and Uptown Core communities and is located directly in the heart of Oak & Co. The new space at Dearcroft Montessori Trafalgar Crossing will provide an opportunity for more children to learn in our well-established Montessori programs.

Dearcroft Montessori Trafalgar Crossing is holding an informative virtual seminar, 'The Montessori Elementary Curriculum', held on March 9th, between 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Learn about how their Montessori Elementary Program inspires the love of learning by going beyond the usual goals of skill and development and addressing the development of the whole person.

Gain information on how our program allows students to have consistency, challenge, individualized instruction, and programs tailored to their specific needs.

Bring your questions and find out how you can work closely with the school and teachers on the next stage of your child's development.

Dearcroft Montessori Trafalgar Crossing accepts applications for Toddler - Grade 3 Programs.

For more information, visit their website at [email protected].