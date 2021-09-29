Defining Moments screening
to
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Film Studio
Defining Moments is a film about that one single moment in time that changes you from who you were to who you'll be. The last film made by legendary Burt Reynolds is a comedic triumph you don’t want to miss.
Featuring: Sienna Guillory, Graham Greene, Tammy Blanchard, and Burt Reynold
Defining Moments is the first film in our Fall Screening Series, partnering with Sheridan Alumni and Film.ca.
Q&A to follow the screening with director & screenwriter Stephen Wallis, cinematographer Russ De Jong, and Sheridan Alumni Matthew Hearn. The Q&A will be recorded and available with the digital screening purchase, available on Oct. 4.