Defining Moments screening

Defining Moments is a film about that one single moment in time that changes you from who you were to who you'll be. The last film made by legendary Burt Reynolds is a comedic triumph you don’t want to miss.

Featuring: Sienna Guillory, Graham Greene, Tammy Blanchard, and Burt Reynold

Defining Moments is the first film in our Fall Screening Series, partnering with Sheridan Alumni and Film.ca.

Q&A to follow the screening with director & screenwriter Stephen Wallis, cinematographer Russ De Jong, and Sheridan Alumni Matthew Hearn. The Q&A will be recorded and available with the digital screening purchase, available on Oct. 4.