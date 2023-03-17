Denis LePage & High Banks Blue Grass Band
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
High Banks plays a blend of traditional bluegrass music and innovative original tunes. Their outstanding instrumental talent and tight vocal harmonies bring new life to many of the standards that bluegrass fans are familiar with, as well as creating innovative arrangements for originals and songs drawn from other genres like rock, pop, folk and country. This is a group you don’t want to miss!
Cover $15
