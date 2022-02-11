Dione Taylor

Dione Taylor comes live but virtual to the Oakville Centre. The Juno-nominated singer performing with a distinctly soul-blues-jazz vibe.

Having ﬁrst burst onto the music scene with her Juno-nominated debut album "Open Your Eyes", Taylor’s career trajectory has been truly remarkable. With performances at festivals and concert theatres across the United States, Canada and Asia for audiences that have included the President of the United States and Queen Elizabeth II, Taylor has made a worthy name for herself as one of this country’s most talented musicians and songstresses.

