Dirty Blues Band - Live
Taking you back to the soulful roots of Blues Music.. with a fresh, sassy modern flavour.
to
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Moonshine Cafe presents the Dirty Blues Band
DIRTY BLUES BAND takes you back to the soulful roots of Blues Music.. with a fresh, sassy modern flavour.
Cover: $10.00 RSVP necessary
Please note that indoor seating is limited, but the performance will be live-streamed to the outdoor back patio which has lots of room.
RESERVED SEATING FOR SHOWS
Now more than ever we have to follow Health & Safety Guidelines. As we begin the reopening of The Moonshine Cafe with limited capacity,
RESERVATIONS ARE A MUST FOR ALL EVENTS.
Priority will be given to groups of 4 or more.
It's pretty tough right now to accommodate singles and we apologize for that.
CALL US AT 905-844-2655
Please leave a message if we are not here or can't get to the phone as sometimes happens during shows.
EMAIL US AT [email protected]
Emails are checked constantly and we will respond within 24 hours at most.