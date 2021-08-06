Dirty Blues Band - Live

Moonshine Cafe presents the Dirty Blues Band

DIRTY BLUES BAND takes you back to the soulful roots of Blues Music.. with a fresh, sassy modern flavour.

Cover: $10.00 RSVP necessary

Please note that indoor seating is limited, but the performance will be live-streamed to the outdoor back patio which has lots of room.

RESERVED SEATING FOR SHOWS

Now more than ever we have to follow Health & Safety Guidelines. As we begin the reopening of The Moonshine Cafe with limited capacity,

RESERVATIONS ARE A MUST FOR ALL EVENTS.

Priority will be given to groups of 4 or more.

It's pretty tough right now to accommodate singles and we apologize for that.

CALL US AT 905-844-2655

Please leave a message if we are not here or can't get to the phone as sometimes happens during shows.

EMAIL US AT [email protected]

Emails are checked constantly and we will respond within 24 hours at most.