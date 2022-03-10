× Expand VEC Entertainment Group THE DIVAS OF DISCO

DIVAS OF DISCO – A High Energy show profiling the women that changed the face of music. An incredible journey of music as performed by the likes of Evelyn Champagne King, Gloria Gaynor, Sister Sledge, Thelma Houston, Candi Stanton, Patti Labelle, A Taste of Honey, CHIC and many more...and of course ending the show with a tribute to the Queen of Disco herself, Donna Summer.

Featuring vocal sensation Chandra Raye, accompanied by the band ESCAPADE.

You will be transported back to an era where DISCO ruled the airwaves with music that will get you to BOOGIE IN YOUR SEATS.

As part of the show we are encouraging you to get out your best DISCO GLAM and dress for the GROOVE.

A VEC Entertainment Group Production

“giving artists the opportunity to shine”