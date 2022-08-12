DIY Bath Bombs + Streamers Workshop

At this workshop you will learn how to create luxurious organic products using 100% real and raw ingredients. Explore Nuworld's raw superfood bar and design a product that targets your specific skin concerns and scent preference. They use strictly organic therapeutic-grade essential oils. Some ingredients may include Dead Sea mineral salts, Pink Himalayan salt, coconut powder, jojoba oil, strawberry powder, butterfly pea powder, eucalyptus essential oil, peppermint essential oil and many others.

Tickets are $85.

You will make:

-2 x 70 g Superfood Mineral Bath Bombs

-2 x 40 g Spa Shower Steamers

-1 x pint Superfood Mineral Balm Scrub

-1 x pint Superfood Mineral Bath Soak

Perks:

-30% off Nuworld Botanicals products in-store the day of the class

*****

Who is this workshop for:

-Anyone interested in delving into the world of DIY natural skincare making

-Appropriate for ages 10-plus; beginner to advanced DIYers

*****

What to expect:

-An hour of fun and interesting DIY skincare making with the Nuworld Botanicals team

-The freedom to hand-pick your own ingredients from our Aromatherapy & Raw Skincare Bar

-An easy way to learn about natural ingredients in skincare

*******

To Reserve a Seat:

-Booking online is the best way to secure your seat quickly. Seats are limited and classes are booked on a first come, first served basis. You may also call us at our Oakville store to register over the phone, or pop into our store in person. 905.338.3259.

-Masks are optional.

-Classes can run ~15 minutes over or under the allotted time.

-100% Refundable before the class date. Or, transferrable to the next class date.