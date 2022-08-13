DIY Body Butter, Bronzer, Cheek Balm, Lip Luminizer

Learn how to create luxurious organic products using 100% real and raw ingredients. Explore our raw superfood bar and design raw products that target your specific skin concerns, skin tone and shade, and scent preference. Nuworld uses strictly organic therapeutic-grade essential oils. Some ingredients at this class will include mineral micas, shea butter, sunflower oil, elderberry powder, raspberry powder, borage oil, raspberry oil, vitamin c, honey powder, seabuckthorn oil, aloe vera oil, peppermint and lemon essential oil.

Tickets are $85.

You will make:

-1 x 120 g Superfood Body Butter

-1 x 30 g Superfood Bronzing Powder

-1 x 30g Glow-up Cheek Balm – or- 2 x 5 ml Vegan Lip Balms

-1 x 10 ml Lip Luminizer -or- Lip Oil

Perks:

-30% off Nuworld Botanicals products in-store the day of the class; complimentary product gift

*****

Who is this workshop for:

-Anyone interested in delving into the world of DIY natural skincare making

-Appropriate for ages 10-plus; beginner to advanced DIYers

*****

What to expect:

-An hour of fun and interesting DIY skincare making with the Nuworld Botanicals team

-The freedom to hand-pick your own ingredients from our Aromatherapy & Raw Skincare Bar

-An easy way to learn about natural ingredients in skincare

*******

To Reserve a Seat:

-Booking online is the best way to secure your seat quickly. Seats are limited and classes are booked on a first come, first served basis. You may also call us at our Oakville store to register over the phone, or pop into our store in person. 905.338.3259.

-Classes can run ~15 minutes over or under the allotted time.

-100% Refundable before the class date. Or, transferrable to the next class date.