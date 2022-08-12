Do-Re-Mi in the Park
A fun and engaging music class for babies, toddlers and their caregivers.
to
Forster Park 100 North Forster Park Drive, Oakville, Ontario
Arrive at 11:30 for some social time for parents, free-play at the park or splash pad, and a draw to win a $50 gift card to ToysRUs/BabiesRUs! Bring your own picnic blanket and bathing suit for your little one if they want to play at the splash pad. Music will be from 12:00-1:00. Siblings welcome at no extra cost.
Info
Forster Park 100 North Forster Park Drive, Oakville, Ontario