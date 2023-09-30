Dog Guides open house
Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides 152 Wilson Street, Oakville, Ontario
Interested in learning more about the magical world of Dog Guides?
Guests can expect:
- Demonstrations of 7 Dog Guide programs
- Morning session (9:30am-12pm) will include demonstrations of Canine Vision, Service and Hearing programs.
- Afternoon session (12pm-3pm) will include demonstrations of Facility Support, Autism Assistance, Diabetes Alert and Seizure Response programs.
- Tours of the training school
- Participate in a raffle with an amazing prize that includes a roundtrip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination thanks to WestJet, Premium Lounge passes and Be Relax Spa vouchers thanks to Pearson International Airport!
- Learn about volunteer opportunities such as Fostering, Day School, and more!
Info
