Dog Guides open house

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides 152 Wilson Street, Oakville, Ontario

Interested in learning more about the magical world of Dog Guides? 

Guests can expect:

  • Demonstrations of 7 Dog Guide programs
  • Morning session (9:30am-12pm) will include demonstrations of Canine Vision, Service and Hearing programs.
  • Afternoon session (12pm-3pm) will include demonstrations of Facility Support, Autism Assistance, Diabetes Alert and Seizure Response programs.
  • Tours of the training school
  • Participate in a raffle with an amazing prize that includes a roundtrip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination thanks to WestJet, Premium Lounge passes and Be Relax Spa vouchers thanks to Pearson International Airport!
  • Learn about volunteer opportunities such as Fostering, Day School, and more!

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides 152 Wilson Street, Oakville, Ontario
