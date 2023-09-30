Dog Guides open house

× Expand smerikal - Foter - Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Guide Dog with Puppy in training - golden labs

Interested in learning more about the magical world of Dog Guides?

Guests can expect:

Demonstrations of 7 Dog Guide programs

Morning session (9:30am-12pm) will include demonstrations of Canine Vision, Service and Hearing programs.

Afternoon session (12pm-3pm) will include demonstrations of Facility Support, Autism Assistance, Diabetes Alert and Seizure Response programs.