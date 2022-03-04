Dog Opening Day
to
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Length: 102 minutes Rating: PG Coarse Language, Violence
With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.
Trailer: youtu.be/V4tAtp-TyzQ