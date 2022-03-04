Dog Opening Day

× Expand Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Length: 102 minutes Rating: PG Coarse Language, Violence

With a dog named Lulu by his side, Army Ranger Briggs races down the Pacific Coast to make it to a soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, Briggs and Lulu drive each other completely crazy, break a handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards to have a fighting chance of finding happiness.

Trailer: youtu.be/V4tAtp-TyzQ