Dovetail Jig at Bandshell Sunset Series

The Bandshell Sunset Series Oakville (or BSS Oakville), will showcase local talent during the first three Sundays this month (Aug. 7, 14 and 21) from 4-8 p.m.

This week, duo Dovetail Jig will show off multi-instrumental bluegrass tunes, followed by coffee-house pop duo Treasures Untold performing favourite family covers as well as new songs.

Advance tickets are not required. Attendance is free.

Be sure to bring your chair or beach blanket and relax with the lake as a backdrop and enjoy your local musical talent.

Sponsors for the series include the Oakville BIA, Cindy Avis Real Estate, Budds’ Subaru and Creative Event Solutions.