Downtown Oakville - Open
Downtown Oakville is designated as a tourist destination, and therefore retailers, galleries, boutiques, cafes, and restaurants can open on holidays. However, please call to confirm operating hours if you plan to visit a particular location.
Downtown Oakville 112 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
