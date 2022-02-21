Downtown Oakville - Open

Downtown Oakville is designated as a tourist destination, and therefore retailers, galleries, boutiques, cafes, and restaurants can open on holidays. However, please call to confirm operating hours if you plan to visit a particular location.

Downtown Oakville 112 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario

