Downtown Oakville open for Canada Day 2021
Downtown Oakville 112 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Downtown Oakville is designated as a tourist destination, allowing retailers, restaurants, and cafes to operate on Canada Day. However, not all locations will be open, so it would be wise to call first if you are planning to visit a particular location.
Please follow public health guidelines: wearing a face mask, maintain a physical distance of two metres, wash your hands, and stay home if you feel unwell.