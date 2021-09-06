Downtown Oakville - Open

Downtown Oakville is a tourist destination, so restaurants, cafes, boutiques, and services can operate on statutory holidays - such as Labour Day.

Though establishments are allowed to be open, and many will be, some will not be open. If you want to visit a particular location, please contact them to ensure they are open to avoid any disappointment.

Please note all locations are still obligated to follow the health guidelines mandated by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Halton Health Department.