Downtown Oakville - Open

Downtown Oakville 112 Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario

Downtown Oakville is designated as a tourist destination, and as such retailers, cafes, and restaurants are allowed open on a statutory holiday.  However, not all locations will open, so if you are planning to visit a particular location it is advisable to contact that location first. 

Health precautions

Please note that during the COVID-19 Pandemic people who are able must wear a non-surgical mask while in an indoor space. It is also advised that if physical distancing (2 metres) that wearing a non-surgical mask is strongly encouraged. Due to the number of people who visit Downtown Oakville it can be difficult to physical distance even outside. 

