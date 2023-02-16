Dr. Raymond Gottschalk speaks to Canadian Club of Halton
Oakville Conference Centre 2515 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P8
Dr. Raymond Gottschalk, Medical Director, Sleep Disorders Clinic will be guest speaker Feb 16 at the Canadian Club of Halton dinner/speaker event at the Oakville Conference Centre. Fee is $55/member and $65/non-member. Register online at www.canadianclubhalton.ca Registration closes Midnight Feb 13.
