Dracula: A radio play mini-series

Everyone's heard of Dracula, but do you know the original tale that started the legend? Experience the Bram Stoker novel, adapted as a 10 episode radio play mini-series!

It is the story of a small group of unsuspecting heroes, including a former schoolmistress, a doctor, a Dutch philosopher, a Texan mercenary and a Lord who unite to take on Count Dracula and his dark desires. Told in many distinct voices in the form of letters, diary entries and dialogue true to the original novel, this radio play brings the horror of the 1897 tale to modern audiences.

We're trying something new! For the first 9 episodes, listen to the story unfold at your pace. Then join us for the Series Finale (10th episode) live and in person! 

The current promotional ticket prices for the weekend include:

Friday Oct. 27, 2023 | 8:00 pm: $20 CAD

Saturday Oct. 28, 2023 | 4:00 pm $15 CAD

Saturday Oct. 28, 2023 | 8:00 pm $12.50 CAD

Sunday Oct. 29, 2023 | 2:00 pm $12.50 CAD

Podcast Episodes 1 - 9 | Free to listen to

