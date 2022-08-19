Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero -opening day

to

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals who carry on its spirit have created the ultimate androids -- Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. However, these two androids call themselves superheroes and start attacking Piccolo and Gohan.

Info

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Film
905-338-6397
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero -opening day - 2022-08-19 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero -opening day - 2022-08-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero -opening day - 2022-08-19 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero -opening day - 2022-08-19 11:00:00 ical