Every October, Children’s Aid Societies across Ontario raise awareness about the important role that individuals and communities play in supporting vulnerable children, youth and families through the Dress Purple Day campaign. This year, the campaign is more important than ever, as the pandemic has created additional stressors for families and, in some cases, has increased risk for the well-being and safety of vulnerable children and youth.

It is important to remember that we all have a role to play in keeping children and youth in our communities safe. If you have a concern for the safety or well-being of a child or youth or know a family in need of support, you can reach us 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 905.333.4441 or 866.607.5437.

What can you do? Help us to spread this message!

Create a video, post a picture or join the conversation online at #DressPurpleDay2020 and #IDressPurpleBecause to show that you are part of the community that cares for children, youth, and families. To learn more about the campaign, visit www.oacas.org/dresspurpleday.