Drury Lane's Music Hall

× Expand (from left) Anne Kelly, Carrie Mines, Sheila Flis Photograph by Aramenta Sobchak Drury Lane's Misses rehearse for the upcoming Music Hall, running March 18th through April 10th

Drury Lane Theatrical Productions will revive their annual Music Hall at The Loft at 2269 New Street, running March 18th to April 10th, 2022.

The 41st edition of Music Hall will again showcase the great music of today and yesterday and the talents of members of our community in a celebration of Music Theatre. With Direction from Gregory Flis and Music Direction by Donna Dunn-Albert, you’ll laugh and sing along with our talented cast of Misses (Sheila Flis, Anne Kelly, Carrie Mines, Stacey Tiller and Jennifer Welosky) and Misters (Randy Bridge, Bill Everett, Don Montgomery, Evan Delvecchio-Williams and Chairman Gregory Flis).

Join us as we celebrate the return to live performance after months of darkened stages with recognizable classics from Adele to Sondheim to the Old Tyme British Music Halls of the Victorian era.